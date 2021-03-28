Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 246,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 939,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

