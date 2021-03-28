Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $40.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.