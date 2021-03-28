Dorsal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 533.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up about 4.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Dynatrace worth $82,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. 1,673,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,931. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

