Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.3% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 5,120,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

