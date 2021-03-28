CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,820. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38.
CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.
