Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,191 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 1,416,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,640. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.