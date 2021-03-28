Raydium Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $8.69 or 0.00015424 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $211.27 million and $3.40 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00224960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.33 or 0.00875393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00078450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028891 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,304,672 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.