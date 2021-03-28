Arionum (ARO) Trading 96.6% Higher This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Arionum has a total market cap of $179,668.39 and approximately $79.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 96.6% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.06 or 0.03037966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00329482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.73 or 0.00893850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00392985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.42 or 0.00355637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00236403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021295 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

