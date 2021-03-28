Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$246.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$246.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$225.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,817. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$132.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

