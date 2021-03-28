Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $142.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $132.14. 1,321,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.