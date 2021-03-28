VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,876. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,803,000.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.