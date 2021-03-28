Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 295.5% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,140,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

