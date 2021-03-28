Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $229.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

SYK stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,484. Stryker has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

