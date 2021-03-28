Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 33,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,607. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

