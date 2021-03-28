Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 33,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,607. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.