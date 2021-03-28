Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 1,486.8% in March

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 1,486.8% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,124,234. Medical Marijuana has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

