Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 1,486.8% in March

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 1,486.8% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,124,234. Medical Marijuana has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
