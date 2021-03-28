Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 1,576.2% in March

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,576.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 196,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

