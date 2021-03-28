Concord Wealth Partners Invests $70,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

