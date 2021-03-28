Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $6.27 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 500.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,907. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

