Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 21,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

