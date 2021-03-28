Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 400.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.3% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 42,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.8% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,282,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 31,996,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.