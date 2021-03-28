BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 625,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

