Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.41% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 821,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,498. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTGN. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

