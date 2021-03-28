Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $38.53

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.53.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 2,718,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,238. ONEOK has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

