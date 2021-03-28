Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $899,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in City Office REIT by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,000. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

