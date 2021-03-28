Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,076,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. 839,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.