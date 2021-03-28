Ratan Capital Management LP Purchases 6,751 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.02. 17,629,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

