Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $3.03 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of Vector Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

