Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

OTCMKTS HCARU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,622. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

