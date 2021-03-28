Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 39,045 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,331,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

