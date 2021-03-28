Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 365,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.