Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post ($1.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,542,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,351,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

