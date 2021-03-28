The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,969 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 6.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.71. 6,080,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,529. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

