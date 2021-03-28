Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

