UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $7.06 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen raised their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GDRX traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,737. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,701,712 shares of company stock worth $61,670,454 in the last three months.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

