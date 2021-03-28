UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 153,300 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter.

INVH stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

