UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 415,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 272,586 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 1,436,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

