Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

