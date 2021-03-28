Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brightcove comprises approximately 1.0% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 227,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $833.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

