Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 5.22% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 858,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,537.83% and a negative net margin of 903.35%.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

