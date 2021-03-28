Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

