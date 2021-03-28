Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 101,360 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 985,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,926. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

