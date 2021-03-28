19,005 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. F5 Networks makes up about 2.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $12,491,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F5 Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $66,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in F5 Networks by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.44. The company had a trading volume of 817,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

