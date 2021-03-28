UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

TEL traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,326. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.