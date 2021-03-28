UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 944,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

