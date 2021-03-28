UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Wayfair worth $82,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,916. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

