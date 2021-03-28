UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $69.83 Million in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 903,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,834,000. CoreLogic comprises 2.2% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 1,029,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

