Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.