Impala Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,697 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,363. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

