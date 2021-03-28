LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

