Resolute Partners Group Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.37.

BABA stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.